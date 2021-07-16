"Young & Wild" – Lukas Knopf vs. Claudio Caluori

In episode two of “Take Claudio to the Limit” it’s time to teach Claudio about the new school of riding.

And who better to do this than Crankworx veteran and German YouTube star Lukas Knopf, alongside two young shredders. In “Young & Wild” Lukas, Claudio, Noela and Loris explore the trails of Laax in the most fun way. Taking on a number of challenges, they show that the “Home of Trails” offers mountain biking fun for the whole family. Find out more in “Young & Wild”

“Take Claudio to the Limit”



Claudio Caluori, the jack-of-all-trades of mountain biking, knows the trails of Graubuenden inside out. In "Take Claudio to the Limit" five famous mountain bike riders will challenge Claudio on the legendary trails in the five biking regions of Graubuenden. French downhill superstar Loic Bruni, German slope style and YouTube hero Lukas Knopf, Danish endurance specialist Annika Langvad, British downhill legend Steve Peat and French enduro rider Morgane Such will push Claudio to new heights on his home turf. The five showdowns will be held in the regions of Laax, Davos Klosters, Arosa Lenzerheide, Engadin and Engadin Samnaun Val Müstair. Anyone who wants to take on a new challenge on the bike can take part in the public “Home of Trails” challenge and win a bike holiday in Graubuenden. More information: www.homeoftrails.com