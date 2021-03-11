Vincent Tupin: Freerider.

Freerider, Vincent Tupin, embarks on a race against himself as speed and imagination unite to bring us into the mind of the athlete.

Confidence enables us to overcome fears and the unknown, but how can we beat the rival inside of us? The mental aspect is the key to continuously improve your riding as long as the action becomes a habit.



A union is formed between confidence and mental strength, almost a living entity which can transform impossible obstacles, into simple turns.



Breathe, open your eyes, ride it.