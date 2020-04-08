Hugo ROBENEK : BAWAVERA

Hugo is a Czech rider who’s been supported by our distributor FDF Bike Shop/Kamil Tatarkovic for many years. He was able to get the last fews days in filming in Malaga before total confinement.

The edit they came back with has served us well during this time already and also proves that the META TR SX and the ABSOLUT are the perfect combo! It’s no coincidence that they have the same colour-way and design features.

A few words from director Adam Kovar: “Bawera tells a story about the quest for sunsets in the Mediterranean atmosphere of southern Spain. Hugo’s skills and old school vibe in this video blend perfectly with these abandoned haciendas.”