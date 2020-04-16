Training with Nino.

Nino Schurter pulls back the curtain of the fitness routines of a World Champion in a fresh series of tutorial videos. EP. 3 provides the toolset to proper recovery. Watch now!

The harder you train, the more important recovery becomes to keep your body functioning at its best. Balancing exercise with rest and recovery is one of the crucial ingredients to the recipe of success to every athlete. Sometimes it's hard to take a step back to rest where it just feels so good to keep the adrenaline rushing on your bike, but by consciously balancing stimuli your body will pay you back with more sustainable performances.

Why recovery is key to training and just as important to keep your body functioning? Get the answers yourself. No rocket science anymore, not once you know the tricks of a world champion! Nino gives you all his tips for post-ride and training recovery to get you FITTER, FASTER, and STRONGER.



In this all-new series, World Champion Nino Schurter talks us through his workouts and training exercises targeting the core aspects of every biker's fitness. These are routines he developed together with his training team and internalized himself over the years of his career. Race proven, there is something here for every rider out there!



What are you waiting for? There is no better time than now to become FITTER, FASTER and STRONGER with world champion Nino Schurter.