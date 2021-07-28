Take Claudio to the Limit – Ep. 5

Morgane Such is part of a new generation of mountain bikers: she is fast, she is young, she rides all kind of different bikes and she knows the social media game by heart.

There is no better teacher for Claudio Caluori to learn just what it takes to put together the most likeable Instagram edit ever. For the 5th and final episode of “Take Claudio to the Limit” Morgane and Claudio visit Scuol in the Engadin Samnaun Val Müstair bike region with the mission to boost their social media game and showcase the area as well as themselves in the best possible way:.



“Take Claudio to the Limit”



Claudio Caluori, the jack-of-all-trades of mountain biking, knows the trails of Graubuenden inside out. In "Take Claudio to the Limit" five famous mountain bike riders will challenge Claudio on the legendary trails in the five biking regions of Graubuenden. French downhill superstar Loic Bruni, German slopestyle and YouTube hero Lukas Knopf, Danish endurance specialist Annika Langvad, British downhill legend Steve Peat and French enduro rider Morgane Such will push Claudio to new heights on his home turf. The five showdowns will be held in the regions of Laax, Davos Klosters, Arosa Lenzerheide, Engadin and Engadin Samnaun Val Müstair. Anyone who wants to take on a new challenge on the bike can take part in the public “Home of Trails” challenge and win a bike holiday in Graubuenden.