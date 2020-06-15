Saalbach is open. Still waiting on fitz chair.

Bike- and YouTube-Star Fabio Wibmer meets two-time Junior Downhill World Champion Vali Höll.

During Lockdown Fabio managed to reach an audience of millions with his interpretation of “Home Office”, whilst Vali was busy constructing a DYI fitness studio to prepare for the World Cup season and her ‘Home’ World Championships. For both athletes, the opening of Austria’s largest bike region on June 11 finally marked the beginning of a return to business as usual. Goodbye home gym, hello trails.

Race-Time vs. Airtime

The trails in Saalbach Hinterglemm are as unique and diverse as the skills of Vali Höll and Fabio Wibmer. The Season-Opening edit (Edits name) shows the two athletes riding two opposing mountains and demonstrates that Saalbach has something in store for every taste. Whilst Vali is working on improving her technique and finding those illusive final tenths-of-seconds on the X-Line on Schattberg, Fabio is busy racking up airtime on the Panorama-Trail on the Kohlmais.

Vali Höll should have been competing in the third World Cup of her season on June 7 but thanks to the lockdown, the season opening of Saalbach actually marks the beginning of her preparations for the World Cups which have been postponed to September and October. At least for Vali the lockdown wasn’t all bad, as the young racer from Saalbach was able to fully concentrate on her final exams in school and now still has the chance to fully prepare for the World Cup Season including the World Championships in neighboring Leogang.

Vali Höll:

“When Saalbach and Leogang open their doors for the summer season it feels like Christmas and Easter on the same day as I can finally move from the home gym to riding the trails on my doorstep. Next to the World Championships track in Leogang, the X-Line in Saalbach is the perfect training ground to work on my technique and fitness."

Fabio Wibmer’s plans for the year have drastically changed as well thanks to the lockdown. But even confined to his ‘Home Office’, the creative Bike- and YouTube-Star managed to adapt and get creative by producing a video that reached a global audience of millions.

Fabio Wibmer:

“I am absolutely stoked to be able to ride in Saalbach again. Even though we managed to create a surprise hit during the lockdown, nothing beats being able to go outside again. Being able to ride the trails in Saalbach again, a region that has supported me for years and with which I have built a unique relationship, was something special and definitely beats riding on my washing machine and dining table.”

Austria’s largest bike region

On June 11, Saalbach Hinterglemm opened the gates to start the summer season, which also means that Austria’s largest bike region is completely open as of now. With more than 70 kilometers of trails, nine lifts and gondolas and seven mountains as well as several beginner areas and pump tracks in Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn, those new to the sport as well as advanced riders will be hard-pressed to identify their favorite trail.

Further information on riding in Saalbach Hinterglemm is available at saalbach.com/bike