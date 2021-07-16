Retro Trail: Peat v. Caluori

The “Take Claudio to the Limit” series is live: Graubuenden just released “Retro Trail” the first out of five episodes starring no other than Steve Peat.

Claudio’s and Peaty’s history goes back a long time – first records mentioning both in the result lists date back to 1998. Racing against each other for more than a decade, Claudio still has a bone to pick with Steve and there’s only one way to settle the score: a race on home turf in the “Home of Trails”. Catching up in Davos Klosters, the two Downhill legends deliver a pretty different and entertaining approach on mountain bike racing.

“Take Claudio to the Limit”



Claudio Caluori, the jack-of-all-trades of mountain biking, knows the trails of Graubuenden inside out. In "Take Claudio to the Limit" five famous mountain bike riders will challenge Claudio on the legendary trails in the five biking regions of Graubuenden. French downhill superstar Loic Bruni, German slopestyle and YouTube hero Lukas Knopf, Danish endurance specialist Annika Langvad, British downhill legend Steve Peat and French enduro rider Morgane Such will push Claudio to new heights on his home turf. The five showdowns will be held in the regions of Laax, Davos Klosters, Arosa Lenzerheide, Engadin and Engadin Samnaun Val Müstair. Anyone who wants to take on a new challenge on the bike can take part in the public “Home of Trails” challenge and win a bike holiday in Graubuenden. More information: www.homeoftrails.com