The newest addition to the Norco team, freerider William Robert, spent 3 months creating his ultimate riding spot near his home just outside Paris, France.

He managed to complete the work and put together this rippin’ edit in the nick of time before the country went on lockdown.



The light was dim, and the weather wasn’t always cooperative over the four-day shoot, but he aligned the stars to create “Glow in the Dark” to brighten all of our days.