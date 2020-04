Spotlighting the reigning crankworx queen, Vaea Verbeeck shares her line in life, dream line on the bike and more in the newest #tldmyline video.

Vaea has proven she’s one of the most well rounded female athletes on a bike today with wins in downhill, slalom, pump track and more. When Vaea isn’t racing, the fearless Canadian most importantly of all has lots of fun on her bike.