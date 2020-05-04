May 12. New Thomas Genon video coming out. Trailer now.

Where in the world is Tommy G? That's a question on the mind of many riders, including Tomas Lemoine, Brett Rheeder, Casey Brown and the McCaul brothers.

The answer is simple: Thomas Genon is in Bike Kingdom Lenzerheide - where the 26-year-old Belgian has been working on a personal story of sorts together with Anthill Films. The 40-second trailer lifts a little bit of the veil on what will definitely be one of the most action-packed mountain bike movies of 2020, which will premiere on the 12th of May.