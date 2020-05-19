Jackson goes to Austria.

Jackson Goldstone is a well-known and welcome guest in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis. Whether shredding in the bike park or racing at the MTB-Festival Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis, the young Canadian always puts the pedal to the metal and knows the Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis region as well as the back of his hand.

This time Jackson visited the mountain bike region with his family, and they had a little challenge going on. The family-friendly bike park and the surrounding single trails were not only tested for their special characteristics but also how they feature as a background for the perfect photo. Thereby the parents Ron and Miriam Goldstone competing against Bailey and Jackson on the hunt for the #bestbikebanger. Tune in to watch the adventure of the Goldstones in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis and to find out who won: Jackson Goldstone's "Family Hunt for the #bestbikebanger"



In the interview, the Goldstones talk about their hunt for the best photo, who won and how they deal with the current situation 2020:



Hello Family Goldstone, how are you? The year started quite successfully for Jackson at Crankworx Rotorua in New Zealand. Then came Corona. Where are you at the moment? How are you dealing with the situation?



Jackson: Thanks, yes it was a great trip to New Zealand. We had a few days in Queenstown, which I love, and then went to Crankworx. I had some really good races and was fortunate enough to win Pumptrack, Downhill and Whip-Off. Winning Whip-Off was a big deal for me as I’ve been waiting for a long time to be old enough to enter so I was really excited just to be there with everyone. The conditions were pretty windy, but I was so pumped that I couldn’t hold back.



When we got home we had one day then we were supposed to fly to Austria for Masters of Dirt. We got the call about 8 hours before the flight that said “don’t come”. Everything had been different then, but we’ve been really lucky here in Squamish. We can still go outside into the forest, so I’ve been mixing up my time with riding easy stuff, digging some new trails, riding Moto and a bit of school. We don’t know how long this will last, but we’ve been enjoying being in Squamish. Normally we travel so much that it’s refreshing to stay home and ride local.



Jackson and Ron, two years ago you were in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis for filming “Day Out with Dad”. What motivated you to come back and take Miriam and Bailey with you this time?



Ron: I think they were sick of us talking about it all the time and how beautiful it is there, so they had to come! It worked out really well for us to visit in June because we were in Austria for some races and were able to go over and show them Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis. We hadn’t been there in June before and it was so different, a lot more flowers blooming and some more snow, but we were able to sill ride everything.



How often have you been in SFL?



Ron: We’ve been to three Specialized RockShox Rookies Cups as part of the MTB-Festival Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis and then this trip. We really like the race they put on, it’s special to have a kids race that’s so “pro”. Jackson has made a lot of friends from all over the world who come for that race, and I think there are some of the best up and coming racers here.



Are you biking a lot all together as a family also back home?



Ron: Yes, we try and ride at least once a week together. It’s a little harder these days for Miriam and me to keep up, but since we pay for lunch the kids are usually willing to wait around until at least then.