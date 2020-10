Before racing started up again the team stayed in Morzine for some time, with a clear idea, to film one part per rider each day in the resort of their choice in Les Portes Du Soleil.

Hugo Frixtalon decided to shoot in Ch√Ętel on a cloudy day, taking in some altitude!

Rider: Hugo Frixtalon

Directed by: Pierre Henni

Editor: Pierre Henni