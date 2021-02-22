Garret Mechem joins Commencal.

“I am super pumped to be a part of COMMENCAL bikes for 2021 and beyond…

It is such a rad group of people that truly want progression for the sport! I'm excited to be involved with good friends including Kyle Strait and DJ Brandt to help me grow as a rider and learn from all of them. I am hoping to get the brand on as many podiums as I can across all aspects of riding, and I got big plans and ideas with COMMENCAL for the future that I can’t wait to show you guys!

I would like to thank everyone at COMMENCAL for the opportunity and believing in me. Upward and onward!" - GARRET MECHEM -