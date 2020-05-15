FITTER, FASTER, STRONGER with N1NO - EP5

In the latest episode of "FITTER.FASTER.STRONGER", the World Champion teaches the secrets to transform physique and physical strength into world class lap times on the trails.

Letting your fitness reach the next level with the workouts shown in previous episodes, the final release shows how to transform your newly gained horsepower onto the ground!

Positioning on the bike to master steepest ramps and descents at ease, maintaining control over your bike on obstacles and a quick checklist to the perfect tire setup. With these biking skill essentials, you will gain those extra seconds needed to make a mark on the local trail leaving your riding buddies in your wake.