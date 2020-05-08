FITTER, FASTER, STRONGER with N1NO. Ep4.

Nino Schurter pulls back the curtain of the fitness routines of a World Champion in a fresh series of tutorial videos. EP. 4 provides the game-plan for strength and explosiveness. The new episode is live now!

Pushing your bike into tight corners, forcing it out to meet aggressive lines as well as bumping over the biggest roots, obstacles and rocks can be extremely tiring and demanding to a rider's physique. Full body workouts are essential and therefore part of the mix to a champion's fitness. Maintain your strength and explosiveness with the world champion as Nino Schurter welcomes us back into the gym for a strength training session.

No gain without pain, the gloves are off! Are you able to handle it? The right warm up, squats, box jumps, you name it, the World Champ gives you tips for getting FITTER, FASTER, and STRONGER.