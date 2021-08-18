Episode 4: Race Ready

A few days out from the Swiss Epic opener join Andri Frischknecht and his SCOTT-SRAM teammates to learn how Andri goes to the start line in good shape for racing be it XCO or Marathon.

In Episode 4 - “Race Time” - we join Andri Frischknecht during his warm-up which prevents injury and prepares the muscles for the intense start of XC races. Then discover all the secrets of Andri's nutrition for training and for the longer demands of marathon racing. Finally, have a deeper look at his marathon bike with all the must-have hidden accessories that he uses for races like the Swiss Epic or Cape Epic.