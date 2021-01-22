Dean Lucas: "Training Ground."

Having prepped for the 2020 season, Dean Lucas flew to Portugal in march for suspension testing and the first World Cup stop in Lousa as hungry as ever.

Little did he know that just hours after stepping off the plane from Australia, he'd be getting back on it headed in the other direction.



Dean Lucas, like many of us in 2020, did not have a normal year. So, he decided to pack his bags and head for a change of pace. The location? Mt. Buffalo in the Victorian High Country in Australia. The goal? Clear the head space, train on all the bikes, and get ready to give it his all focusing on his ultimate goal, owning the top step.