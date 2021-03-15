David Cachon: Patrol 691

I don't always have the opportunity to show or explain why I use a certain material or another, many people ask me about the bicycle I use or the components that I ride on it and I think this was a good opportunity to share this special bike check of my new Patrol Mountain 691 with all of you.

This year I will have the opportunity to use bikes that are very different from each other since the adventures I have planned have little to do with each other. The first of the bikes that I show you is my Enduro bike (691), it will be followed by a very special carbon hardtail as its trail geometry makes it one of the most fun all-purpose bikes I have ever owned (C091). Of course the electric model of Patrol (E-Six) ​​I don't know what I would do today without a good electric bike. They are also waiting to be presented my Street /Trial bike (O-Six) ​​and a new addition, a gravel bike that you will have news very soon.



Frame: Patrol Mountain 691 Enduro MTB, 12x157mm Super Boost, 150mm

Fork: SR Suntour Auron 35 Boost - 160mm

Shock: SR Suntour Triair 3CR

Handlebar: PRO Tharsis 3Five High Rise Carbon - cut to 750mm

Stem: PRO Tharsis 3Five 45mm

Spacers: PRO carbon

Grips: PRO Lock On

Brakes: Shimano XT 4 pistons - 180mm rotors

Shifter: Shimano XT 12v

Rear Mech: Shimano XT 12v

Cassette: Shimano SLX 12v

Crankset: Shimano XT 175mm

Chainring: Shimano XT 32T

Rims: Alchemist MH27

Front hub: Alchemist 28 spokes

Rear hub: Shimano SLX Super boost

Tires: Vittoria Mazza Graphene 2.0 29x2.6 ”

Seatpost: PRO Koryak 30.9 - 150mm

Seat clamp: PRO

Saddle: PRO Stealth Offroad Carbon 142mm



