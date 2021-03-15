This year I will have the opportunity to use bikes that are very different from each other since the adventures I have planned have little to do with each other. The first of the bikes that I show you is my Enduro bike (691), it will be followed by a very special carbon hardtail as its trail geometry makes it one of the most fun all-purpose bikes I have ever owned (C091). Of course the electric model of Patrol (E-Six) I don't know what I would do today without a good electric bike. They are also waiting to be presented my Street /Trial bike (O-Six) and a new addition, a gravel bike that you will have news very soon.
Frame: Patrol Mountain 691 Enduro MTB, 12x157mm Super Boost, 150mm
Fork: SR Suntour Auron 35 Boost - 160mm
Shock: SR Suntour Triair 3CR
Handlebar: PRO Tharsis 3Five High Rise Carbon - cut to 750mm
Stem: PRO Tharsis 3Five 45mm
Spacers: PRO carbon
Grips: PRO Lock On
Brakes: Shimano XT 4 pistons - 180mm rotors
Shifter: Shimano XT 12v
Rear Mech: Shimano XT 12v
Cassette: Shimano SLX 12v
Crankset: Shimano XT 175mm
Chainring: Shimano XT 32T
Rims: Alchemist MH27
Front hub: Alchemist 28 spokes
Rear hub: Shimano SLX Super boost
Tires: Vittoria Mazza Graphene 2.0 29x2.6 ”
Seatpost: PRO Koryak 30.9 - 150mm
Seat clamp: PRO
Saddle: PRO Stealth Offroad Carbon 142mm
David Cachon: Patrol 691
Today
