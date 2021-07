So it begins, the final push from a 2-year hiatus between the tape.

For Ben Wallace and Forrest Riesco, they haven’t wasted any time in preparation.

Forrest has been busy tweaking his bike and crafting a custom training track in his hometown of Gibbsons, BC, and Ben has been focused on making a full comeback to the World Cup circuit.

But their goal wasn’t Leogang or Les Gets just yet, they’ll have the Dunbar SummerSeries and Canadian National Championship as appetizers first.