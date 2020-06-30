Commencal releases new kids bikes. Still no match for Whistler Groms.

CLASH Kids are full suspension enduro mountain bikes designed for children and small adults. Each one has all the necessary qualities for long enduro rides, days in bike park or DH races.

The range consists of three models with different wheel sizes; 20-inch, 24-inch and 27.5-inch (JR).

Whatever the size of the wheels, the CLASH Kids models are more than just small CLASH frames. The kinematics have been specifically designed for this frame. The suspension brings comfort and grip whatever the size of obstacle, and despite the lighter weight compared to an adult. In terms of components, we choose the best. And if the best is not enough, we develop our own components!

Performance first. Amaury Pierron had better watch out!