With World Cup season in full swing, and just before the next stop in Les Gets, France, we're thrilled to premier Brendan Fairclough's latest edit. It had been some time since we had Brendan go and film a dedicated DH piece, so we asked him, "where do you want to go?"

“It had been some time since I last went through the motions for a DH edit since Deathgrip, so I relished at the opportunity to film on the beautiful island of Madeira. Was great to get the DH bike up to speed before the season!”