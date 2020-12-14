Angel Suarez moves on from YT Mob.

The 2020 season for the YT Mob saw a brand new line up of riders and our best ever showing at the UCI World Championships. David Trummer took home a silver medal in the Elite Men, and Oisin O’Callaghan won the Junior World Championship title in his first year of UCI international racing.

Following on from the World Champs we had 4 World Cup races run over 3 weeks and the compact racing schedule had some further highlights for the team. Oisin winning the first two World Cup races and ultimately finishing 2nd overall; Angel Suarez having his best season ever finishing 7th in the overall but most importantly all 4 riders had top ten results in 2020 World Cup racing, which was impressive.

The end of 2020 sees some changes for the team going into 2021. After 5 years on the Mob, Angel Suarez has made the decision that it’s time for a change. His contract will expire at the end of this month and of course we wish him well in his new chapter.

Angel says:

“I’m super thankful to all the YT family!! Being part of the Mob since its inception has been a dream-come-true for me and from the beginning I learned so much about racing. I had some of the best moments of my career but also with the shoulder injuries we went through the worst moments, but the team and sponsors have always stuck with me and believed in me. I’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing people in the team that I can call my friends and that is something that won’t change. I had my best season in 2020 but apart from the racing, doing the YT Mob World Tour last year is something I will never forget and I’ll always be thankful to have been a part of it. I’ve had lots of fun with this team doing what I love, but now it’s time for a new challenge. Thank you for the GOOD TIMES!!”

Team Owner Martin Whiteley says:

“We’re sorry to see Angel leave but we understand his desire to make a change after 5 years. We’re the only professional team he’s known and he feels the time is right to try something new. His path to the top 10 in the overall has been a bumpy one, mainly because of his shoulder problems, but he always believed, as we did, that he would get there. Obviously being a Spanish based team we’d heard of this kid who’d made the move from national motocross to MTB, but I didn’t get to see him race personally until the Méribel World Cup in 2014. It was clear he had ability. Despite some initial doubts in his own abilities, Angel’s first top 10, which came at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2018, showed all of us that he was on the right way. We’re very proud of Angel’s 7th overall this year and look forward to seeing what he does in the future; all the best Pata Negra!”

News on Angel’s replacement will be made public in early January. Another change is that our Photographer/Content Manager Isac Paddock has, after 5 years with the team, been snapped up by YT Industries to head up their Social Media and Content. We couldn’t be happier for Isac who has been a driving force behind the team’s social media success and overall image. Working for YT means we’ll still be collaborating very closely with him which is good news. Stepping into Isac’s role will be Jack Tennyson of Newcastle in the UK who’s previously held a similar role with the Madison Saracen team and we’re excited to welcome him to the family.

Meanwhile, despite a difficult and turbulent year for teams and racing, we’re so happy to confirm that all of our sponsors will continue with the YT Mob in 2021, and we couldn’t be more thankful for their support and more importantly, the product they supply us with. Here’s to a longer and even more exciting race season next year!