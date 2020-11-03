YT Mob did pretty good at Portugal stop of The World Cup.

Angel Suarez returned to full fitness and top level racing in a season that saw him take some great results in French Cups and the Spanish National Champs before the World Cup season started.

His consistency paid off today with a smart ride in the rain to take 8thin the final round of the World Cup here in Lousã (POR). That result was enough to elevate him from 10th to 7th in the overall ranking, his best ever placing and guarantees him protected status for the 2021 season. Meanwhile his junior team mate Oisin O’Callaghan came into the final round with a 19 point leader in the World Cup, only to see that slip from his grasp after a crash in sector 2 sent him down an embankment, losing too much time to keep the points needed for the title. Nevertheless, it was a standout debut season that saw the young Irishman win the World Championships, win 2 World Cup races and take 2nd in the Overall.

Angel said:

“Man! 7th in the overall, it’s amazing! I always wanted to be a consistent Top 10 rider and this season I finally made it, and it feels good. I want more, I’m feeling super good and strong so I can’t wait for the next season to come around and try to get on that podium!”

Oisin said:

“This weekend didn’t go as planned. I felt really good on track but with a flat tire in the first race and a crash in the second ended my chances of getting the overall title. As a first year junior if you’d told me at the start of the year that I’d get the results I’ve had, well I would have been stoked. I’m hungry for next year’s World Cup overall now!”

Dave Trummer battled food poisoning this week and while not feeling strong in the first World Cup race on Friday, he fought back today to claim a much deserved 9th place, raising him up to 12th in the overall standings. Guy Johnston our junior from New Zealand showed he is a powerhouse on the bottom section of the track clocking the 2ndfastest in the speed trap and some great splits, but the upper section of the track is still something a little alien to him. Despite this he finished a solid 11th, and in fact was 5th of the 1st year juniors.

Dave said:

“It was a bit of a tough week for me with that small dose of food poisoning I got 2 days ago. I still felt a bit weak today but a lot better than race 1. A couple of riders before me was when it started to rain, and when I dropped in I was a bit surprised by how wet and slippery it was. Visibility was also an issue, but I managed to stay smooth and get a good run in.”

Guy said:

“Stoked on my first World Cup season with the team. Didn’t get the results I was hoping for here in Lousã but I’ve learned a lot and know what I need to work on for racing in Europe, so now I’m looking forward to next season!”

The team also had its best ever result in the UCI Team Ranking, finishing 3rd and guaranteeing Elite status for next year.

Team Owner Martin Whiteley said:

“This has been a very trying season for everyone, from riders to staff, sponsors and even our fans, but to get these four races into the history books and for this new team of 4 to do so amazing well, is a real positive for all of those who’ve worked behind the scenes to make the YT Mob what it is today. A huge thanks to our sponsors and fans for the continued support in trying times, and we look forward to building on these great results in season 2021!”