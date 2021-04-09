XC ready with SCOTT-SRAM

Get the inside track from the World's No.1 MTB racing team. From bike setup to race nutrition to tactics Andri Frischknecht will have you ready for the starters gun.

As a top 10 World Cup rider Andri brings a wealth of experience gained over 10 years of racing at the sharp end. Our 'Race Ready' series aims to give an insight into the race craft, tactics and bike setup of a World Cup racer, divided into bite sized chunks and featuring Andri and his teammates.

Ready to race? Dive in!

In this first episode we first take a look at how to set up your bike: Join Andri and Yanick 'the mechanic' as they dive into the intricacies of bike setup with a few tips and tricks thrown in. Then, discover how Scott Sram are so good at wheel changes with the ultimate wheel change challenge. Then it's back to the service course where the guys explore the choice of Hardtail and full suspension. Finally, we look at the wheel selection available to the team and how they decide what to use.