Transition Releases New Model: Spur.

The Spur provides a sense of connection to the bike as if it were an extension to your body. Fast and efficient with an anti-gravity feel and laser-pointer precision that begs you to climb more, go farther, and descend anything you may encounter along the way.

You'll instantly appreciate the free speed you're awarded while accelerating where you're usually accustomed to pedaling. Don't judge a book by its cover though, with all these lightweight and uphill oriented character traits the Spur requires no adjustment to descend like you're used to, you might actually go faster.



Spur complete bikes come equipped with RockShox SID suspension, 2.4" EXO casing Maxxis tires, four piston SRAM G2 brakes, and wide range 10-52t cassettes. All build levels include a long travel OneUp dropper post, 50mm stem and 800mm wide handlebar so your bike is shred ready right out of the box.



The Spur features a full carbon frame made from premium Japanese Toray fiber with a tailored blend of 24T, 30T and 40T materials to create the right balance of frame stiffness, strength, and impact toughness. Our unique latex coated EPS molding process allows for sharper frame lines and tighter edge radius control with maximum strength to weight ratio and less wasted material.



With nearly 30% of progression and a consistent linear rate of change, the Spur has an excellent balance of support and small bump sensitivity. Anti-squat is tuned to enhance pedaling performance and acceleration but doesn't get in the way of the suspension working when it's needed.



The GiddyUp suspension, featuring a one-piece flex stay rear triangle, is tuned to work correctly with inline style rear shocks and designed to provide a balanced feel with 120mm travel forks. Riders are able to add or remove volume spacers in the rear shock to suit their individual riding style and there is plenty of bottom out control for when things get rowdy. The Spur has 120mm of rear wheel travel when used with the supplied 190mm x 45mm stroke shock. It is also possible to install a shorter, 190mm x 37.5mm stroke shock to reduce the rear wheel travel to 100mm if you are after a shorter travel experience.



A wide usable sag range of 25 - 35% allows the rider to tune the feel of the bike; from firm and snappy, to more supple and active. Wherever you end up, you can focus on the trail without remotes, levers or knobs. Just grab your bike and GiddyUp.



Dropper posts keep getting longer so we combine short seat tube lengths with mega seatpost insertion to help get your saddle completely out of the way. Complete bikes come with long travel dropper posts; SM 120mm, MD 150mm, LG 180mm XL 210mm.



