Tomomi Nishikubo signs with RASOULUTION.

When it comes to the agency’s newest athlete, Tarek Rasouli immediately raves: “I've been following him for some time on Instagram and immediately liked him.

I was blown away when I watched "Chase Her". Tomomi rides really, really well; his technical tricks remind me of Fabio Wibmer and Danny MacAskill. I also find the exclusively positive user comments he seems to attract very likeable,” says the motivated managing director of RASOULUTION after their recent signing with Tomomi.

The person Tarek speaks so enthusiastically about is Tomomi Nishikubo. The Japanese rider is a true artist on the bike. Now 28-year-old, he started riding motocross at the age of five. Seven years later, his passion for bikes without an engine was ignited and Tomomi started his trials career. In 2013, he competed in the UCI Trials World Championships in South Africa and finished 25th. His greatest successes, becoming Japanese Trials Champion in 2016 and 2017, made him known within the country. However, Tomomi is not only at home on the Trials bike, his broad ability is illustrated by his win of the Japanese Downhill Series (Expert) in 2018. His switch to street trials also paid off with victory in Trials at the Ninja Games last year. Trials, downhill and freeride are among his prime disciplines all of which he combines spectacularly in his great passion - the making of videos.

Thanks to the high-quality clips paired with his riding class, he also made a name for himself even beyond the national border. “Plot, jokes and above all his riding is really good. Especially in his last video “Chase Her” there were some really technical and cool things about which I can only say: “Hats off. Pretty awesome." He has a cool style and understands how to show it in videos," says his role model Fabio Wibmer enthusiastically.

Next to his riding career, Tomomi works part-time as a filmmaker and consultant for social network services in Yokohama. The partnership with RASOULUTION will help him take the next step in his career. “I have some big film projects in my head that I really want to realize. RASOULUTION is the ideal partner by my side not only for this. I was also directly impressed by their extraordinary network and professionalism. I am thrilled to be part of the team that also includes my idols Danny and Fabio,” the likeable Japanese is looking forward to the collaboration and can hardly wait for one thing: “I hope I can soon go to Europe and ride with them."

With his riding class and his good eye for video productions, Tarek sees great chances that the Japanese will establish himself in the global bike scene: “Tomomi has huge potential. We want to help him to spread his passion around the world so that he can inspire and motivate even more people to ride bikes.”

