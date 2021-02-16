Tippie Joins Leatt. He is still better than you.

Known for its supreme range of protective products, Leatt is thrilled to welcome Canadian freeride Icon, Brett Tippie to the #LeattFamily.

After decades of pushing the boundaries of the sport, Brett went in search of premium protection, so he can continue hitting hard lines, while reducing risk as much as possible.

Brett will be wearing Leatt’s helmets with 360° Turbine Technology, designed to reduce dangerous rotational and linear impact forces to the head and brain. The Godfather of freeride mountain biking has also sparked a keen interest in neck braces, Leatt’s most well-known product. Limb and body protection, with soft shell 3DF impact foam and Airflex impact gel will also be keeping him safe and comfortable.

"I am very excited to work with Leatt. The product is top notch in quality, protection and looks, and the helmets fit my gigantic head like no other. They have a well respected legacy and reputation of keeping riders safe and confident to push themselves to go faster, harder and further. I am honored to be a part of the Leatt team. Working with Leatt, I have the opportunity to use the world's first and best neck brace. One of the main things that made me feel convinced in the safety of the Leatt helmets was studying research in the effectiveness of their 360 Turbine technology. "