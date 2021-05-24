Roval Releases Traverse Alloy.

Shred without overthinking it. The brand-new, Tubeless-ready Traverse Alloy brings mountain-taming performance slightly closer to earth with a carefully selected build designed to let riders take full advantage of the low rim and spoke mass.

This new wheel offering employs the performance specifications from the Traverse carbon range and utilizes a rim extruded from high-strength E5 aluminum alloy. Only 70g heavier than the Traverse Carbon wheelset (29) riders can rally this wheelset day-in and day-out.

Traverse Alloy is the training wheel of choice for the Specialized Enduro Team for its durability, flex, and trail feel.

RATCHET LN: The new Traverse wheels imply DT Swiss's new Ratchet LN technology, bringing improved engagement and durability to the wheel. This is a tremendous upgrade, and riders can further upgrade through DT Swiss's high-end Ratchet's, all the way to 54 tooth engagement. The Ratchet LN system also allows older Roval wheels to be upgraded for a fraction of the cost of a new wheel, keeping more rims, and hubs rolling longer.

With an internal rim width of 30mm, ideal for wider tires; this wheelset can handle both days at the bike park and epic climbs. Dependable DT 370 Ratchet LN internals, sealed bearings, spokes of equal length on each side for both front and rear wheels are just a few of the provisions that make these wheels durable, serviceable, and hassle-free.

Product Specifications: