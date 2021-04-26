Roval releases 2021 Control Carbon Wheelset.

From weekend hot laps to world cup XC qualifiers, the Control Carbon combines the low weight and strength found in our class-leading Control SL rim with the new DT Swiss 350 hubs.

An unmatched level of durability, precision, and performance in this new Carbon Control set that is keen to open terrain, climbs, and berms, to a whole new era of riding.

Having your cake and eating it too is now a possibility with the combination of thoroughbred race-winning technology ingrained with a workhorse mentality. Packed with proven performance without the heavy price tag, the new Roval Control Carbon will take you to that next level of riding performance. The new Control Carbon brings top-tier performance to the masses.

Carried over from the World Cup proven Control SL Wheelset - Benefitting from the development process that led to our flagship Control SL, the Control Carbon features the same zero-bead-hook design and 29mm-inner width. By choosing a unique combination of composite materials and engineering a layup schedule with continuous fiber across the sidewall, we maximize strength, ride quality, and durability while keeping weight to a minimum.

Roval continues its partnership with the proven and trusted technology of DT Swiss, utilizing a full system approach to the wheel. Combining our award-winning rim with a new 350 hub featuring a 36 tooth Star Ratchet. The new Control Carbon wheelset brings a level of quality, precision, and performance previously found only on wheels costing twice as much.

Control SL 29”

29mm Internal Width

4mm FlatTop Bead Hook

Tubeless Compatible

New DT Swiss 350 Hub Straight-pull

6-bolt Rotor - 36t Star Ratchet System

Thru Axle 100x15mm & 148x12mm

Weight: 1450g w/ Tubeless Rim Tape

MSRP: $1350.00 - Wheelset



Lifetime Warranty - No-Fault Crash Replacement