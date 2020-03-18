Rockshox releases new versions of SID.

The world’s most winningest XC fork is charging back to the podium with new capabilities and two superfast new siblings.
SID got swoll; we beefed it up to tackle more super-fun terrain. The new SID SL is light, slanky, and fast AF, crushing quick courses and fast tracks. Last but not least, the new SIDLuxe is a thoroughbred rear shock engineered to win races and compliment our SID forks. The SID family has something for every XC rider. Whatever the course, there’s a SID to get you there.
A NEW DAMPER BUILT FOR SPEED
CHARGER™ RACE DAY DAMPER
A new damper built for speed. Our lightest production damper. Ever. Performance packed with a rock-solid lockout to power up climbs and smash through sprint finishes.
A NEW DEBONAIR™
New DebonAir air spring is tuned specifically to meet the demands of XC and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence and control.
MAXIMA PLUSH FLUID
Developed with the world’s fastest racers, on the world’s toughest circuits. Maxima Plush Fluid is designed to protect from suspension wear, reduce friction, and silence damper noise while maintaining a consistent feel in all temperatures.
SKF WIPER SEALS
Everyone loves a good collaboration, which is why we’ve been working with SKF, the world’s highest-performance seal manufacturer, for over 5 years. Together we’ll provide ultra-low friction wiper seals, less fatigue, and unmatched suspension feel, all while keeping the dirt where it belongs—because no one wants dirt in there.
TWISTLOC
It’s tough to find space for a remote that looks good and lets the rider maintain full control. Enter TwistLoc. Twist to lock, push the button to unlock—on forks, rear shocks, or both in tandem. With a consistent grip size and light-touch action, TwistLoc maximizes efficiency while keeping your hand safely on the bar.
LIGHT. SPEED. PERFORMANCE.
When you absolutely, positively need to go as fast as possible, SID SL is your weapon of choice. It’s a laser-focused fork perfect for crushing quick courses and fast tracks. And though it weighs next to nil, it stays satisfyingly active through every millimeter of travel. Give your fingertips a break with our TwistLoc™ remote that goes from open to lockout in a single effortless click. Everything is streamlined, efficient, and oh-so-very-fast.
SID SL ULTIMATE
FS-SIDS-ULT-C1
The lightest, fastest fork of 2020, full stop. With SID SL Ultimate, we added our new Charger Race Day damper, machined away every extra gram, and made premium style plays.
Specifications
- Wheel size: 29"
- Travel: 100mm
- Damper: Charger Race Day
- offset: 44mm
- Upper tube: 32mm straight wall aluminum
- WEIGHT: 1326g
Features
- Entirely new 32mm chassis engineered to eliminate as much weight as possible, when every gram matters
- New Charger Race Day Damper—our lightest production damper with rock-solid lockout
- New DebonAir air spring is tuned specifically to meet the demands of XC and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence and control
- New Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel
- Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise
- Machined/anodized crown
- Signature SID Blue
- and Ultimate High Gloss Black colorways
- Ultimate foil graphics package
- Remote options include TwistLoc remote
MSRP: $799-869 | €869-949* | £779-849* | *INCLUDES VAT RETAIL: MAR 2020
SID SL SELECT
A race ready package, SID SL Select comes with the Charger RL damper, proven for the start line.
Specifications
- Wheel size: 29"
- Travel: 100mm
- Damper: Charger RL
- offset: 44mm
- Upper tube: 32mm straight wall aluminum
- WEIGHT: 1468g
Features
- Entirely new 32mm chassis engineered to eliminate as much weight as possible, when every gram matters
- New DebonAir air spring is tuned specifically to meet the demands of XC and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence and control
- New Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel
- Proven Charger RL damper provides smooth performance and a rock-solid lockout
- Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise
- Remote options include TwistLoc remote
MSRP: $599-669 | €649-729* | £579-649* | *INCLUDES VAT | EMBARGO: MAR 17, 2020 | RETAIL: MAR 2020
SAVAGE SPEED.
You’re gonna go fast, and you’re gonna have fun. We’ve re-balanced SID, beefing up its strength to match its speed. It’s the perfect fork for a new generation of more capable XC bikes, keeping riders ready for whatever’s down course. Rock gardens? Sure. Jumps? Why not. Wherever XC riders want to go, SID is already there.
SID ULTIMATE
FS-SID-ULT-C1
- Riding SID Ultimate means every detail is considered. Packed in an all new chassis, the new Charger Race Day damper is our lightest yet. Perfectly balanced for the speed needs of XC.
- Specifications
- Wheel size: 29"
- Travel: 120mm
- Damper: Charger Race Day
- offset: 44mm
- Upper tube: 35mm tapered wall aluminum
- WEIGHT: 1537g
Features
- Added boost of confidence. An entirely new 35mm chassis optimized to be satisfyingly stiff and eliminate as much weight as possible
- New Charger Race Day Damper—our lightest production damper with rock-solid lockout
- New DebonAir air spring is tuned specifically to meet the demands of XC and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence and control
- New Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel
- Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise
- Machined/anodized crown
- New short fender combatibility. Includes RockShox branded 2-bolt short fender
- Signature SID Blue
- and Ultimate High Gloss Black colorways
- Ultimate foil graphics package
- Remote options include TwistLoc remote
MSRP: $899-969 | €979-1,059* | £869-949* | *INCLUDES VAT | EMBARGO: MAR 17, 2020 | RETAIL: MAR 2020
SID SELECT
SID Select uses the Charger RL damper, proven ready for a new generation of more capable XC bikes.
Specifications
- Wheel size: 29"
- Travel: 120mm
- Damper: Charger RL
- offset: 44mm
- Upper tube: 35mm tapered wall aluminum
- WEIGHT: 1671g
Features
- Added boost of confidence. An entirely new 35mm chassis optimized to be satisfyingly stiff and eliminate as much weight as possible
- New DebonAir air spring is tuned specifically to meet the demands of XC and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence and control
- New Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel
- Proven Charger RL damper provides smooth performance and a rock-solid lockout
- Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise
- New short fender combatibility. Includes RockShox branded 2-bolt short fender
- Remote options include TwistLoc remote
MSRP: $699-769 | €759-839* | £679-749* | *INCLUDES VAT | EMBARGO: MAR 17, 2020 | RETAIL: MAR 2020
SHOCKINGLY FAST.
The SIDLuxe is a rear shock with one thing on its mind: speed. We designed it for racers, but anyone can ride it. It’s lighter than other rear shocks and pairs perfectly with SID and SID SL to give your bike a more balanced ride. Finally: a shock that can hang with the world’s fastest forks.
SIDLUXE ULTIMATE
Riding SIDLuxe Ultimate means every detail is considered; performance packed with chiseled good looks, a Signature Blue colorway and premium foil graphics.
Specifications
Available as part of AM Rear Shock Program.
WEIGHT: 227g
Features
- New XC-focused lightweight design delivering premium performance and efficiency
- Comfortable damping in open mode with low High Speed Compression
- A match made in heaven, designed to compliment the feel of SID/SID SL
- Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise
- Ultimate foil graphics package
- Equipped with two
- decal options: Ultimate
- High Gloss Black and Signature SID Blue