The Red Bull District Ride, with its up to 40.000 expected visitors per day, which was planned for September 4th and 5th has been cancelled.

The decision was made in light of the advice from the German health authorities and in accordance with the Federal Government’s decision to prohibit major events until 31 August 2020. We are currently reviewing the possibility of postponing the event by one year. We trust that this decision will be understood and respected by everyone.