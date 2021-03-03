Red Bull continues streak of signing trials riders.

Japanese trials and mountain bike star Tomomi Nishikubo had a very special parcel delivered recently. Sharpening his trials skills at a local skate hall, the 28-year-old YouTuber received an urgent message to come home right away. Quickly navigating his bike through the crowded city, Tomomi arrived at home just in time to meet Japanese BMX wizard Rim Nakamura to be handed his welcome present to the circle of the chosen ones: Tomomi’s very own, brand-new Red Bull helmet!

The Japanese bike ninja, who is often compared to trials bike geniuses Danny MacAskill and Fabio Wibmer, rose to international fame with his YouTube videos Ninja Rider 1 + Ninja Rider 2 and especially Chase Her, which expertly showcases Tomomi’s insane skill set, his creativity and his humor. With his latest work Ride to Survive, the rider from Yokohama demonstrates once again why he deserves the honor of a Red Bull helmet.

“I am super happy and excited. Joining the Red Bull family is like a dream come true. It shows that our hard work paid off. I can’t wait to realize future projects with them. I especially want to thank my team for their dedication and the way they surprised me with the helmet.” – Tomomi Nishikubo

As “just” a formal announcement seemed a bit boring, Tomomi’s team decided to surprise him in the best possible way – faking an entire video shoot for Tomomi’s helmet partner POC, who was more than happy to play along. By including Tomomi’s trials idols Danny and Fabio, the surprise is taken to new heights. Completely unaware of the real reason behind his latest shoot, Tomomi had no idea why Rim was at his door. That is, until he unpacks his new Red Bull helmet with his iconic bike ninja logo for the first time and is welcomed to the family. Mission accomplished.