Open Bike Fest reshuffles its roadmap

The major event dedicated to the bike World in Treviso moves its sights forward to leave the pandemic behind and welcome cycling lovers. A preview in October 2021 and the 5 Directions’ journey will anticipate the fixture of June 2022.

Open Bike Fest, the great event dedicated to the bike and cycling World to be held in Treviso from 11 to 13 June, has decided to change its schedule and wait for the pandemic to hit its descending curve to repropose its innovative format to all cycling lovers. while giving full expression to its different souls: tourism, sports system and food & beverage.

“We must acknowledge, albeit reluctantly, that the pandemic is still affecting the organizational sector and the choices of those interested in taking part in the event. At the moment, finding a solution to the health situation is the priority for everyone. Having to comply with the current restrictions, we would not be able to deliver in June the kind of event we had planned, a great cycling festival for the people. Driven by a deep sense of responsibility towards all the players, including the companies that had given their confirmation for the event, and to prevent unnecessary costs and programs that would not come to fruition, we have decided to act with due advance. We have therefore initiated a new roadmap that will allow us to show up even stronger at the new finishing line,” explained Luca Businaro, Open Bike Fest President.

The new roadmap of Open Bike Fest will pass through a preview event, scheduled for October 2nd and 3rd, 2021, at Opendream. The OBF preview will be a valuable showcase, both for Opendream as a location and for the whole territory as a bike destination.

Brands, media, opinion leaders and stakeholders will gather in Treviso to “experience” the unique context in which Open Bike Fest is located, and discover on two wheels the extent of opportunities and cycle routes offered by Treviso, its province and the Veneto region.

The “preview” will also feature a workshop to analyze the current and future scenarios of the bike World in the post-pandemic with qualified experts: a prelude to the broader program of meetings and workshops that will be fielded on the occasion of the 2022 Open Bike Fest. All in all, the October preview has to be regarded as an intermediate stage ahead of the actual first edition of the event, which will take place from June 10th to 12th, 2022.

In the meantime, the intriguing initiative of the 5 Directions’ journey will also take place in 2021. In July, the five groups of riders starting from Munich, Salzburg, Ljubljana, Turin and Santa Maria di Leuca to gather in Treviso, Opendream, will represent another symbolic stage towards a much-anticipated event.