Melamed, Gauvin & Nadeau racin' Rocky Mountain Race Face in 2021.

We’re proud to continue racing in the Enduro World Series with our partner, Race Face Performance Products, and our three dedicated athletes, Jesse Melamed, Rémi Gauvin, and Andréane Lanthier Nadeau.

We’ve built a dedicated program over the years with our long-term partners and athletes, by staying committed to the enduro discipline.

The riders’ ability to perform on and off the racetrack and engage with mountain bikers around the world has made for an unforgettable chapter in racing. 2020 was a challenging year, however we landed on the top step of the podium for two out of three races - and we’re excited to keep up that momentum in 2021.