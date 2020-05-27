I'm going to be honest, I think I would hop on a plane to Saalbach.

The last of the snow has melted, the trails are freshly shaped, summer is just around the corner and the anticipation is rising.

Saalbach Hinterglemm kicks off the season on June 11 with full force. In summer 2020, riders will be spoilt for choice with six instead of four lifts in operation in Saalbach Hinterglemm alone. But that’s not all! In addition to the two new lifts, the start of the 2020 season comes with another highlight included. The new Bike Ticket for Austria’s largest bike region Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn gives riders access to a whopping nine lifts and over 70km of lines and trails.



Are you looking for beginner-friendly flow lines that also put a smile on the faces of seasoned pros? Or is it a high-speed downhill trail with massive jumps, that you’re after? How about a challenging, technical trail for a change? With more than 70 kilometers of trails as well as several beginner’s areas and pump tracks, those new to the sport, as well as advanced riders will be hard-pressed to identify their new favorite trail. Additionally, the JOKER CARD, which is included free of charge with a stay in many of the hotels, holiday homes and apartments in Saalbach Hinterglemm, offers a 30% discount on all bike tickets.



But where is one to start with this much choice? Don’t worry, with a riding area that covers seven mountains, everyone will find something to suit their taste and ability:



Kohlmais - Another Flowline?



Yes, please! The newly opened section of the Panorama-Trail has already become a firm favorite of all bikers in 2019. The three-kilometer-long “downhill pump track” winds down from the summit to the middle station of the Kohlmais lift and delivers pure rollorcoaster-feeling thanks to its high berms, many tables, step-ups and step-downs. The beginner-friendly Monti Trail, which starts at the bottom of the Panorama Trail, has also been re-shaped and is now even more playful.



Reiterkogel – The Classic



The Blue Line received an extensive makeover in 2019 and puts a smile on the face of every rider thanks to its highlight feature, the Mega-Wallride. The Pro-Line, the mother of all the Saalbach Hinterglemm bike trails, is still a “must ride” and sees the addition of a new section on the lower part of the trail for 2020.



Schattberg X-press – It’s all downhill from here



Fans of old-school downhill riding will love the X-Line for its technically demanding sections. A 1,000-metre ascent in one go is a proper challenge. Arm pump guaranteed!



NEW: Schattberg Sprinter



Saalbach Hinterglemm is firing up the connecter lift! The start to the legendary Hacklbergtrail is now easily accessible by lift via the Schattberg X-Press.



Westgipfelbahn – Highway to Hacklberg



Last year, the Westgipfelbahn was operating as a replacement lift for the 12er KOGEL which was under construction in 2019. For 2020, the decision was made to keep the yellow gondola open for operation during the summer months. As a result, riders can now either take the Schattberg X-Press and Schattberg-Sprinter or ride the Westgipfelbahn to the Hacklberg and Bergstadltrail.



NEW: The Bucheggtrail has been extended and now offers a downhill run with an impressive descent of no less than 1,000 vertical meters.



The 12er KOGEL is back



In 2019 the Zwölferkogel lift was rebuilt. From 2020 on, the new ultra-modern 12er KOGEL lift will be operating in summer, taking you up to the Z-Line even faster and more comfortably.



A combined Bike Ticket



The Epic Bikepark Leogang on the flanks of the neighboring Asitz mountain can be accessed from the summit of the Kohlmais via the 3.5km-long Wurzeltrail. Thanks to the combined ticket, mountain bikers will be able to use the Asitz, and Steinberg lifts in Leogang without restriction this summer. Additionally, the JOKER CARD, which is included free of charge with a stay in many of the hotels, holiday homes and apartments in Saalbach Hinterglemm, offers a 30% discount on all bike tickets.



When borders aren’t boundaries anymore



Those, who still haven’t had enough, can take a challenging mountain bike tour or leisurely E-bike ride beyond the border of the state of Salzburger Land as the new Bike-Ticket, even provides access to the Streubödenbahn in Fieberbrunn, Tyrol.



Still unsure? Flexi Booking!



All bookings for summer 2020 that have been made with hosts in Saalbach Hinterglemm via saalbach.com or directly with a landlord, marked with the green Flexi Booking button, can be re-booked or cancelled. Without discussion and without having to provide a reason.



The JOKER CARD



The JOKER CARD is offered by many of the accommodations and landlords in Saalbach Hinterglemm and includes two free rides (in total) on your choice amongst the operating lifts in Saalbach Hinterglemm or Leogang including bike transport. Riding without limits: JOKER CARD holders enjoy a discount of 30% on all bike tickets in Austria’s largest bike region, which includes a total of nine lifts across Saalbach Hinterglemm, the Epic Bikepark Leogang and Fieberbrunn! All details and further benefits of the JOKER CARD can be found on saalbach.com/jokercard.