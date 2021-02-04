Fastest Women in Whistler & her team pick up Leatt as sponsor.

Devinci Global Racing launches into 2021 with three riders and a schedule centered around the EWS and Crankworx series. Riders Greg Callahan, Keegan Wright and Georgia Astle return to the team, ready for whatever this season can throw their way. Hailing from Ireland, New Zealand and Canada, respectively, the trio do a good job of living up to the Global name.

As serious World Cup race fans may have suspected, Devinci will not be fielding a World Cup DH team for 2021. We are sad to share the news, as dedicated World Cup fans ourselves, but this year we are concentrating our efforts on the EWS and Crankworx, the two other global race series. This renewed focus lets us continue to develop products at the highest level. It also lets our athletes compete in the events they are passionate about.

Speaking of athletes, we are proud to have a roster of returning athletes for 2021. Irish enduro specialist Greg Callaghan is back for a second season and will be pushing for podiums at all EWS and Europe enduro events. The Kiwi animal, Keegan Wright, starts his fourth season on Devinci. He will be a threat at EWS races and will use his bike handling wizardry to try bagging a couple wins at the Crankworx dual slalom and pumptrack events. Last but not least, Whistler’s very own Georgia Astle will race the entire Crankworx series along with select North American EWS events.

Familiar name, new look, Devinci Global Racing welcomes Leatt as a new partner from head to toe. Riders will be rocking shoes, helmets, kit and goggles from the South African brand known for its industry-leading safety gear and innovative products.

“ Our partnership with the Devinci Global Racing has come at the perfect time. We were looking for a strong representation of our new 2021 enduro products and a team of riders that could really understand the brand and what our products stand for - the Science of Thrill. Leatt is moving in a very positive direction and this partnership is another step forward. I believe it is the beginning of a long cooperation and the start of an incredible team together with Devinci. Greg, Keegan and Georgia are all such great people and athletes - they fit into the Leatt Family perfectly. Straight away there was a great vibe between us all and the team is buzzing for a great 2021 season.”

- Kris Kurowski, Leatt Bike Marketing Manager

The team’s race rigs continue to sport the best of the best from Fox suspension, Race Face and Maxxis, with HT pedals, Cush Core inserts, eThirteen guides, RRP mudguards, and SDG saddles rounding out the dream build. The team also welcomes 2 legendary component manufacturers as new partners: Chris King with the most durable headsets and ODI with their iconic grips.

Maxima Racing Oils, Normatec by Hyperice, BackCountry Research Straps, Thule and GoPro wrap up the list of partners for DGR’s journey through 2021.