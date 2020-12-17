Enduro World Series doubles down for 2021.

The Alps, the Dolomites, the Pyrenees, the Pacific Coast Range, the Italian Riviera and the forests of Scotland; the Enduro World Series is back and the 2021 calendar is like nothing that has gone before.

After a much reduced 2020 season due to COVID-19, the Enduro World Series (EWS) is preparing for more racing than ever in 2021. With new schedules, a new format, new rule book and some brand new venues to look forward to, the new season promises to deliver the very best racing the EWS and EWS-E has to offer.The new season has been pushed into the second half of the year, with races taking place from June until October. And alongside the change in dates, comes a big change to the racing format.The introduction of the new Pro Stage will see the EWS racers take to a short, fast stage in the evening ahead of the rest of the stages the following day. The Pro Stage will offer up extra points to the top five finishers in the Pro men’s and women’s field and the top three in the U21 and Master categories.



Ruaridh Cunningham, EWS Sport Coordinator, said; “The Pro stage will provide a fast and exhilarating start to an EWS weekend. It will use a specially designed, high speed stage aimed at creating close racing and excitement for spectators, as well as offering up extra points for the racers.”





Also making its debut in 2021 will be the introduction of double EWS rounds at select venues. These double rounds taking place in three venues will see the pros race twice in a single week, first on Thursday and then on the following Sunday. Providing double the racing for both athletes and fans, this new format will also help budgets for privateers and teams, as well as lessening the environmental impact by reducing the amount of travel. The season is grouped into longer blocks of travel to allow for more racing than ever before, with the EWS expanding to nine rounds and EWS-E increasing to four.



The new scheduling allows for more capacity for amateur racing too, with a full day dedicated to the EWS100 and EWS80 at each EWS venue. And for those looking to earn qualification points to move up to the Pro races, EWS Qualifier races will be taking place all over the world, with new races being added to the calendar throughout the coming months.



The new season will also see the introduction of Gold Qualifiers - large scale regional races that will provide more points than regular Qualifiers and maintain a strong and clear pathway to the top for riders and amateurs around the world.



Chris Ball, EWS Managing Director, said: “Although 2020 was a tough year for everyone, the extended off-season gave us an opportunity to reflect on all aspects of the EWS and EWS-E and we’re excited to introduce these changes. It’s the biggest shake-up to the format in the history of the series and we’re excited about the direction of the sport.



“We are obviously incredibly disappointed for our partners who we are unable to visit in 2021, but they have our full support and we look forward to returning to them as soon as we can.



“There’s a lot to look forward to in 2021, the increase in the number of both EWS and EWS-E races and the return of the Trophy of Nations. And on a personal level, I can’t wait to see both the EWS and EWS-E conclude in the Tweed Valley, where the Enduro World Series team is based - it’ll provide the perfect backdrop to finish our biggest season to date.”



To check out the full 2021 Calendar click here.



The updated Rulebook is available here.



Public event entry for all rounds except Whistler will open the week beginning February 8th 2021.



Public entry for EWS Whistler will open on April 14 2021.



Riders who had entries for Chile and Colombia will be contacted directly about refunds.