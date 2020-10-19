David Cachon switches frame sponsor to Cannondale.

I know it will sound strange to you but my relationship with Kross has been broken. I wanted to explain it this way because I think it is always better to face things head on and tell everything as it happens.

I consider myself very fortunate because during this time of uncertainty (COVID-19) all my sponsors have proven to be passionate and committed companies with the sport and the riders that are part of it. All of them have kept their commitments and that makes me very happy and proud to be part of them, in some way. Thanks to SR Suntour, Vee Tire Co, Leatt, Alchemist, Shimano and Pro Bike Gear.

Unfortunately the situation with Kross has been very different and I have been very saddened by how they have acted in this situation. I had signed a two-year contract and in March, when the COVID situation began to harden, I received a call to tell me that all contracts were being canceled. It was an unpleasant situation, I tried to defend my position but I decided to lose out in this dispute and accept a deal: break the contract and collect only 50% of my salary this year. Specifically the year that more bicycles have been sold ... Isn't it incredible?

“I am very grateful to Cannondale, they have really saved me, thanks to them I will be able to finish the adventures that I had scheduled until the end of the year”

Luckily the guys at Cannondale literally saved my ass. They offered me an agreement to be able to finish the year 2020 together with them and for that I am eternally grateful. Given the unprofessional attitude of some companies, the passion and professionalism of others make the balance have that balance and that the mountain bike industry remains a family.

It is not very usual to talk about how COVID-19 has affected us riders, I know that it is not easy to extract something good from this situation, but there is. We have learned to value our lives, our families and friends, the people around us, health. As far as our sport affects we have been able to see how the brands in the sector have continued to support the riders showing their loyalty to this passion called mountain biking, but ... many unscrupulous companies have taken advantage of the situation in an unethical way towards the riders.

Build specs: