Danny MacAskill creates signature Endura helmet.

Who would not want to have their own product, designed exactly according to their own wishes and requirements?

That is exactly the case for Danny MacAskill, who just launched his signature helmet together with long time partner Endura. Find out more about Danny’s and Endura’s partnership and how the helmet came together:



Do you remember the first Endura product you owned?



Danny: My first Endura product were probably waterproof gloves back in the day when I used to work in the bike shop.



Since when have you officially worked with Endura?



Danny: I am with Endura since 2015 and still very happy to represent a company from home – from Scotland. We share the same values and identity and that’s an important base for a successful partnership.



How were you involved in the design process?



Danny: We wanted the helmet to be light, but at the same time durable. The important thing to me was to also have the mountain bike style cage with various adjustments possibilities to make sure that the helmet fits perfectly. I think the guys at Endura did a great job.



How does it feel to have a signature product with your name written on it and how do you like the result?



I am stoked about my very first Endura signature helmet! It’s a great helmet and I especially appreciate the comfort. It’s light, fits well and the blue signature colour looks pretty cool.





More info on the PissPot helmet:

When Endura set out to design the PissPot helmet, the target was to pack as much tech into it as possible while retaining the classic piss pot look. The result is an industry-leading, ultra-lightweight, well-ventilated helmet with a great fit that is ready to shred, whether on the street, in the park or your local dirt spot.



One-Hand Micro Adjustment

The standout feature of Endura's all new PissPot Helmet is the inclusion of a one hand micro adjustment fit system. Often missing on this style of helmet, it enables you to really dial down the fit. This not only makes it more comfortable, but safer as well.





Features



