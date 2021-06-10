Crankworx Innsbruck start list.

Preliminary start lists have been released for Crankworx Innsbruck, June 16-20. On deck: a deep field of international riders across the board. It’s a very good vibe after a long period of uncertainty in the worlds of racing and events.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2021 will feature the largest field of pro female riders ever to compete at a Crankworx festival outside of Whistler.

14 women will be taking on the Speed & Style in Innsbruck. This is the biggest women’s field (by far) this event has seen since the women’s category was added in 2019.

Crankworx Innsbruck will be the first time in 15 months that some of our athletes have been able to come together in one place. This means the battles for the King and Queen of Crankworx will be well and truly on again.

The DH start list is deep. It is going to make the final day of racing something special.

“It’s been 15 months since we’ve been able to do a full international Crankworx, where all the athletes could travel. The excitement and anticipation from the athletes, as a result, is on another level,” says Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director of the Crankworx World Tour. “We’re seeing examples of that on Instagram, in registration numbers, and in fans’ reactions as we get closer. I’m blown away to see what athletes are doing to prepare…and the things they’ve been working on in the past 15 months. I can’t wait.”

The full lists of who’s competing in what is available here: crankworx.com/results/start-lists/

The following is what they’ll be competing in between June 16 and 20:

Wednesday, June 16: Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by POC

Thursday, June 17: Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck

Thursday, June 17: Rockshox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck

Friday, June 18: CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck

Saturday, June 19: Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle

Sunday, June 20: deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club

All (except Whip-Offs - highlights available after) will be live on Red Bull TV.