Crankworx BC moves to late September.

Crankworx B.C. will include 10 days, 9 races/contests, 5 live events on Red Bull TV featuring some of world’s best at 3 location

The stage is now set for some of the world’s best, and fans around the world, to get a taste of all-time fall-time in British Columbia. The dates for Crankworx B.C., originally set for earlier in September, have been moved to September 22 (the first day of fall) through October 2.

The change was made to create more ease for international athletes who will be travelling to B.C. to compete in this second stop of the 2021 Crankworx World Tour.

“The world is opening up, but there are still some intricacies to travel when it comes to international competition,” said Crankworx Managing Director Darren Kinnaird. “In order to make it as smooth an experience as possible, we’ve opted to push our dates by a couple weeks in September. As a bonus, this will give us the opportunity to share a taste of fall in B.C. with our athletes and the world, which is often some of the best riding of the year.”

In addition to the overall date change, the timing of the three stops and the list of events was released today. Overall, Crankworx B.C. will include 10 days, nine races/contests and six different disciplines, with five events broadcast live on Red Bull TV.

Locations:

September 22-24: Sun Peaks Resort

September 26-28: Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

September 30-October 2: SilverStar Mountain Resort

Disciplines:

Downhill

Dual Slalom

Air Downhill

Speed & Style

Pump Track

Slopestyle

The final event on the list is set to wrap the 10 days of competition with a bang. The Slopestyle contest will be the second Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) event of the season. The new course at SilverStar has been in the works since the summer of 2019, combining the vision, creativity and muscle of Brett Rheeder and Matt MacDuff.

“At the time, it was to build a progressive course with added smaller features blended into the bigger, more typical slopestyle features,” said Rheeder of the inspiration for the course. “The idea with this was to have a course more welcoming to less experienced riders. However, as time has gone by we were faced with some limitations with the construction and will no longer be adding the smaller features into the mix. The course will, however, be built for maximum progression. Slopestyle courses should be built where the riders don't have to think about the course but rather on their tricks and runs being put together and it's my goal to make sure that happens.”

“Working with Matt is great,” he added of the balance between he and MacDuff. “He brings a lot to the table with his ideas and work ethic. We’ve worked alongside for some time now so we both know how things need to get done and to what standard.”

In terms of what riders and fans can expect, Rheeder hinted at the end result only, saying the course will have seven trickable features.

“I’m excited to show everyone what we’ve been working on, I truly think it will be a unique course that the riders will be able to throw down… I just hope that we get lucky with weather and that the riders can feel their fingers while they are riding!”

Crankworx will be releasing the full schedule and the list of qualified and invited riders in the coming weeks. Riders will include King and Queen contenders who are on the hunt for the overall titles, along with Slopestyle riders qualified to compete in the SWC.

Coverage will include live racing and competition on Red Bull TV, event highlights, behind-the-scenes action, and more. In addition to pro racing and competition, the full scope of the event (spectators, etc.) will be determined closer to September as organizers assess what can safely be added.

Crankworx B.C. will be the second of three stops on the Crankworx World Tour in 2021.

June 16-20: Crankworx Innsbruck

Sept 22-October 2: Crankworx British Columbia

November 1-9: Crankworx Rotorua