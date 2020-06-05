Kate's special edition SCOTT Spark RC is the perfect tool heading into preparations for an updated UCI MTB racing calendar and to get some climbing in the books supporting her #climbforcovidrelief fundraiser.

California, USA. Thanks to a new UCI racing calendar, SCOTT SRAM and Kate Courtney have a race season to look forward to, and some serious training to do for a tight race calendar! Along the way, Kate is determined to bring the cycling community together for a greater cause. That's why from June 5-14, 2020 Kate is kicking off #climbforcovidrelief. This fundraising campaign supports the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund by challenging riders through Strava to climb to new heights.



ROCKSHOX Reverb AXS, SRAM’s latest state-of-the-art wireless shifting AXS technology, SYNCROS Fraser iC SL Cockpit and TwinLoc. Just some of the trick bits you’ll find on Kate Courtney's Spark RC.





#ClimbforCovidRelief

This pandemic has been an uphill battle, and it's not over yet, so let’s climb together! Join the #climbforcovidrelief challenge to be part of a community of cyclists pushing their limits while raising money for the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.



The official #Climbforcovidrelief - Strava challenge will take place from June 5-14th and challenge athletes all around the world across all cycling disciplines (and ability levels!) to climb 10k (ft) in 10 days. Support their collective efforts by donating to individual fundraising pages or to the Climb for Covid Relief team! From just a few kilometers a day to crazy riders like Kate, the fundraiser unites cyclists together under one mission.



Discover the fundraiser on the link below and follow Kate Courtney on Instagram for further updates. Register for the fundraiser, collect money for a good cause and enjoy riding.