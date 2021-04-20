Bontrager releases Line Comp 30 TLR Wheel set.

Bontrager introduced all-new Line Comp 30 TLR wheels today, bolstering its popular family of Line mountain bike wheels with an upgraded option that sets a new standard for strength, value, and durability in alloy trail wheels.

The new Line Comp 30 TLR wheels feature an improved rim design with a wider 29mm inner rim width, upgraded Rapid Drive J-Bend hubs, and a more robust alloy construction that better stands up to hard hits, rocks, and the rigors of the trail.

The new wheels are built from GL-609 alloy, the same material relied on by the Trek Factory Racing Downhill team and 2020 World Downhill Champion Reece Wilson. GL-609 delivers a best-in-class ride quality, exceptional durability, and lightweight performance that can make a significant and immediate upgrade to any trail ride.

Available in 29˝ and 27.5˝, Line Comp 30 TLR wheels feature Boost 110/148 hub spacing with a 12mm rear axle diameter and 15mm front axle diameter. These disc-only wheels are 6-bolt compatible and Tubeless Ready, and come stock with a SRAM XD Driver freehub. Additional freehubs are available separately.

Available Line Comp 30 TLR wheel models

Line Comp 30 TLR 27.5

Line Comp 30 TLR 29

Bontrager's new Line Comp 30 TLR wheels are available immediately online at trekbikes.com in select markets and through Trek's global network of retail partners.