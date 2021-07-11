Bontrager expands MTB handlebar offering with all-new RSL

Bontrager introduced the all-new RSL MTB Handlebar/Stem today, marking a pivotal change in mountain bike cockpit looks and performance for those who refuse to compromise on either.

Lustworthy looks, elevated performance

Race Shop Limited (RSL) products are built for riders who demand the absolute best from their equipment. Bontrager's all-new RSL MTB Handlebar/Stem is no exception, and sets the bar for performance, comfort, and aesthetics for all types of riders.

Options for all disciplines

A wide range of widths and stem rises mean cross-country, trail, and enduro riders can choose the most dialed setup for however they hit the trail.

OCLV Carbon construction

The benchmark for lightweight durability, Trek's patented OCLV Carbon process delivers a bar/stem that's light, strong, and compliant.

Compatible with any headset

Riders can use the included chip or adapter to mount the RSL MTB Handlebar/Stem to both standard headsets and Trek's exclusive Knock Block headsets.

Seamless accessory integration

Riders can easily mount their lights and computers to the bar/stem using Bontrager's Blendr mounting system. Bases and mounts are sold separately.

With drool-worthy looks, race-level performance, and options for all riders, the RSL Handlebar/Stem is the best upgrade for any MTB—bar none.

Available RSL Handlebar/Stem models:

RSL Handlebar/Stem (820/27.5/35/0)

RSL Handlebar/Stem (820/27.5/45/0)

RSL Handlebar/Stem (750/0/70/-13)

RSL Handlebar/Stem (750/0/80/-13)

RSL Handlebar/Stem (750/0/90/-13)

Bontrager's new RSL Handlebar/Stem is available immediately online at trekbikes.com in select markets and through Trek's global network of retail partners.