Ángel Suárez Joins Commencal.

We’re very happy to announce the signing of Angel Suarez to the COMMENCAL family for the next two years!

In recent seasons his talent, motivation and achievements have impressed. Angel is one of the best DH riders of his generation, at home in Spain where he won the National Championships, and in World Cup competition where he finished top 10 having secured two World Cup podiums and a magnificent 7th place in the overall. All this in 2020!

Angel joins the COMMENCAL 21 Team alongside Team Manager Charlie Julia as well as Junior teammate, Pau Menoyo. With the arrival of Angel the team takes on a whole new dimension!

First and foremost racing a very busy schedule, Angel will also visit our office in Andorra regularly to help us develop our race and production bikes. He'll also be involved in several video projects throughout the year.

¡Bienvenido Angel!