Remainder of Internazionali d'Italia Series cancelled for 2020.

CM Outdoor Events, organizing company of Internazionali d'Italia Series, announces the cancellation of its 19th edition, in full agreement with the Italian Cycling Federation, partners and stage organizers.

The decision was inevitable, due to the impossibility of rescheduling the stages previously postponed, Andora and Nals, adding over to the two rounds already cancelled, Verona and Pineto, and with the final event in La Thuile also on the mend due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus emergency.

"It's a bitter decision, but inevitable – explain Michele Mondini and Luca Carton of CM Outdoor Events. – so far, we had hoped we could reschedule at least some of the races, but we have to acknowledge that there is no condition to guarantee the safety of the riders, spectators and staff in the current scenario. Our 2020 season is over, but we will be ready to restart in 2021, the new Olympic year".

The organizers can count on the support of the Italian Cycling Federation and the circuits’ two main partners, Shimano and Northwave, always supporting the Mountain Bike world and Internazionali d'Italia Series in first place.

"The decision to cancel the race calendar, and postpone it to the following year, represents an inevitable consequence of the current juncture. We have huge confidence in the organizing committee and their values carried by the circuit: Internazionali d'Italia Series is a reference point for the Mountain Bike Cross Country movement. For this reason, I'm certain that we will come back stronger than ever. Shimano Italia will continue supporting worthwhile events such as this one", said Marco Cittadini, Marketing & Communication Manager at Shimano Italia.

"For all those who work and love sports, taking necessary actions like this is a hard pill to swallow, but we were taught to not give up during difficult moments, continuously working for a greater comeback. Northwave looks to be on the side of Internazionali d'Italia Series also in the next years, with full confidence that it will return stronger than before", commented Northwave's CEO Davide Rossetti.

CM Outdoor Events wishes to thank stage organizers, its partners, the Italian Cycling Federation, and all the staff: Internazionali d'Italia Series gives the appointment for 2021 to all the Mountain Bike fans.