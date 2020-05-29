New Dates for EWS Austrian/Slovenian rounds

Petzen/Jamnica and Olargues move to October

The Enduro World Series (EWS) in conjunction with the local organisers of the second and third rounds of the 2020 series and the governing body of cycling, the Union Cycliste International (UCI), are pleased to confirm the dates for the Austrian/Slovenian and French rounds as 3/4 and 17/18 October respectively.



Olargues FRA will now host the final EWS-E round of the debut season. This leaves the confirmed 2020 race season looking like this:





R1 (+EWS-E) Zermatt SUI - 30 August



Trophy of Nations (+EWS-E) Finale Ligure ITA 26/27 September



R2 Petzen/Jamnica AUS/SLO - 3/4 October



R3 (+EWS-E) Olargues FRA - 17/18 October



R4 Manizales COL - 6/7 November



R5 Farellones CHI - 14/15 November







The board of The Enduro Sports Organisation (ESO) would like to take this opportunity to thank the local organisers of all of our events alongside the governing body of cycling the Union Cycliste International (UCI) for all of their efforts in making this calendar possible. We look forward to seeing all our teams and racers in Zermatt at the start of the season.