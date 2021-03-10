Let there be Crankworx'n in June. (Innsbruck).

Crankworx is back and is inviting the best in the world along for the ride. Today, the world’s largest mountain bike festival officially puts its first stake of 2021 in the ground. After two successful made-for-TV festivals in 2020, was there ever any doubt?!

Crankworx Innsbruck will return to its spring home in the calendar, launching from Bikepark Innsbruck for the fifth year, June 16-20.



On offer will be five days of racing, competition and good times in the mountains with friends, featuring the world’s best mountain bike athletes from different disciplines.



The action will kick off on Red Bull TV 14 weeks from today, with five live broadcast events bringing the action to fans around the world.



Thursday, June 17: Dual Slalom Innsbruck

Thursday, June 17: RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge

Friday, June 18: CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck

Saturday, June 19: Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle

Sunday, June 20: Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club



The Official European Whip-Off Championships will also be back (after being snowed out in October 2020), with highlights available after.







Crankworx.com is the home for all things Crankworx Innsbruck, including event info and schedule, athlete resources, volunteer info, and more: https://www.crankworx.com/festival/innsbruck/