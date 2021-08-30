Swiss Epic 2021 stage 1

The opening stage of the 2021 Swiss Epic showcases the summer attractions of one of the world’s most celebrated winter sport destinations, St. Moritz.

Though just 62-kilometres long, it sets the tone for a route packed with climbing by challenging the teams with 2 350-metres of elevation gain on the first day of the race. The local heroes Nicola Rohrbach and Lukas Flückiger made profit of their knowledge about the region and took home the win. In the women category Swiss Ariane Lüthi and South Africans Robyn de Groot won the opening stage and were rewarded with the leaders jerseys.

It is a stage characterised by constant punchy climbs, and one long ascent to 2 550 metres above sea level. Spectacular views of the village of St. Moritz, its lake and the incredible Engiadina landscapes; along with an ascent to Lej Alv, the highest point of the day, the Corviglia Flow Trail and the Via Engiadina are among the stage’s highlights.

The 5 days of scintillating mountain biking through Graubünden, taking in 327-kilometres of Alpine riding and 11.000 breathtaking metres of climbing, will be a true test of fitness, skill and concentration. Memories to last a lifetime will be made ascending to above the clouds, descending on incredible singletracks and racing alongside a riding partner in the quest of claiming a Swiss Epic finisher’s medal.

Stage 1 – St. Moritz – St. Moritz – 17th of August 2021 – 62km and 2.350m climbing

Results MEN:

Goldwurst Power – Infinity: Nicola Rohrbach (SUI) & Lukas Flückiger (SUI) // 3:11:22 Trek-Pirelli 1: Samuele Porro (ITA) & Fabian Rabensteiner (ITA) // 3:11:28 Showpad-Soudal: Frans Claes (NED) & Daniele Mens (ITA) // 3:12:24

Results WOMEN:

Gabriel Technologie: Ariane Lüthi (SUI) & Robyn de Groot (RSA) // 3:58:55 Davos Klosters Women: Adelheid Morath (GER) & Angelika Tazreiter (AUT) // 4:02:20 Olympia – Rdr Italy Team: Constanza Fasolis (ITA) & Claudia Peretti (ITA) // 4:04:33

Results MASTER:

Team Bulls Mondraker – Karl Platt (GER) & Tomi Misser (ESP) // 3:40:58