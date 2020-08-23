Schurter/Forster and Langvad/Batten take Opening Stage of 2020 Swiss Epic

Graubünden resident, Nino Schurter and his SCOTT-SRAM teammate Lars Forster rode to a dominant stage victory on the opening stage of the 2020 Swiss Epic.

The 60-kilometre route, which started and finished in Laax, provided ample technical trails for the Swiss pair to exert their dominance on. In the women’s race, the Queen of mountain bike stage racing, Annika Langvad once again showed her class as she and Haley Batten stormed to victory on the opening stage of the 2020 Swiss Epic.

The Swiss Epic is a demanding 5-day stage race with a truly challenging new route each year. This year the route features 320 kilometres of racing, including 12.250 metres of climbing. It’s a unique test of endurance, resolve and skill with the staggering beauty of the snow-capped skyline set as the perfect backdrop to the physical and mental demands of mountain biking. Two-person teams of top professionals - among them the world’s best mountain bikers like Nino Schurter (SUI), Lars Forster (SUI), Karl Platt (GER), Annika Langvad (DEN), Alice Pirard (BEL) and Ariane Lüthi (SUI) - and ambitious amateurs alike, face the seemingly endless trails in Laax, Arosa and Davos!

Stage 1 opened with a climb that serves as a warm-up for the ascent to the highest point of the stage; at 2.456 metres above sea level. From the summit, a natural trail lead past the spectacular Vorab glacier and on to Tectonic Arena Sardona, a UNCESO World Heritage Site, its legendary Martin’s Hole and the Tschingelhörner range of peaks. The flowing Runcatrail then provided the teams with a sensational descent to the crystal-clear Lake Cresta and the turquoise waters of Lake Cauma. A brief final climb with a thrilling downhill ended the opening stage.